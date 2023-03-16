Mod Sun’s fans chanted “F*** Tyga” at his latest gig to support him over his ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne moving on with the rapper.

The 36-year-old performer – real name Derek Ryan Smith – who has admitted he has felt “broken” since he the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer, 38, split in February after a two-year relationship, got his fans’ backing during a concert in New York City on Wednesday (15.03.23) night.

Video obtained by TMZ showed that after ‘Gym Class Heroes’ frontman Travie McCoy, 41, who joined Mod for the gig, had finished a speech gushing over his fellow rapper, he shouted out: “F*** Tyga” while flashing his middle finger – prompting the crowd to sing back the insult while pumping their fists in the air.

Travie had said: “I just wanted to give all the love I have in my heart right now to a brother, Mod Sun… I will say this: he is one of the three most loyal motherf****** I have ever met in my life... f*** Tyga!”

As fans changed back the phrase, Mod ran to the back of the stage and acted embarrassed by ducking behind a short barrier, before he emerged with a grin.

Mod said on his Instagram account at the end of February about his pain over his split from Avril: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

He signed off the line with a broken heart emoji before adding: “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

He broke his silence over the end of his romance with Avril after her representatives confirmed their engagement was over.

A representative for Mod then said: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

They also insisted at the time Mod would be continuing with his tour, adding:

“The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour.”

Mod and Avril’s romance had been on the rocks for months, according to TMZ, and the pair had previously broken up before reuniting.

Sources have insisted the split has nothing to do with cheating.

The news their engagement was off made headlines less than two days after Avril sparked rumours that she was dating rapper Tyga, 33, when they were spotted hugging as they left a Nobu in Malibu, California.

Mod and Avril got engaged in Paris in March 2022 after dating for more than a year, with the singer saying online after accepting the rapper’s proposal: “Yes! I love you forever.”

Mod responded: “Love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”