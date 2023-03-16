Hugh Grant says he has heard “dogs bark better” than Drew Barrymore sang in their ‘Music and Lyrics’ film.

The 62-year-old ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actor – who has been slammed for his car-crash interview with model Ashley Graham at this year’s Oscars – played washed up singer Alex Fletcher in the 2007 movie, and said Drew, 48, had a “horrendous” singing voice in her role as Sophie Fisher, who he recruits to help him write lyrics for his comeback duet with a teen pop star.

Hugh mocked her during a question-and-answer session for Wired magazine in which he responded to “the web’s most-searched questions”.

Replying to the query: “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in ‘Music and Lyrics?’, the actor said: “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that's not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

Hugh admitted Drew’s singing improved after “they tuned her up”, and said: “She sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ’n’ roll.”

Ashley Graham has said she wants to stick to her mum’s advice to be “kind” amid the fallout from her infamous interview with Hugh at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

The model, 34, was faced with short answers, smirks and an eye roll from Hugh when she chatted to him for footage that has now gone viral.

Ashley told TMZ when she was asked about her reaction to the wave of support she has had since the chat: “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness.”

Hugh’s reactions to Ashley during her interview with him saw it branded “the worst interview ever”, with droves of fans lashing out at the actor for his disinterest during the backstage interview.

The chat included Hugh telling Ashley he was wearing “my suit” when she asked him who designed his tuxedo, before he added: “My tailor.”

He also told her when she asked him what it was liked to act in ‘Glass Onion’:

“Well, I’m barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds.”

When Ashley added: “You had fun right?”, Hugh said: “Emm... almost the actor replied as he looked away and rolled his eyes.

Later during the Oscars evening, Hugh poked fun at himself as he said his face was ageing as well as a scrotum.

He made the gag as he reunited with his ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ co-star Andie MacDowell, 64, nearly 30 years after they starred in the rom-com to present the award for Best Production Design.

Dad-of-five Hugh, who was at the Oscars with his wife of five years Anna Eberstein, 40, opened their segment by saying they were there to “raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturiser”, adding: “Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I have never used one in my life.”

After pointing at Andie, he called her “still stunning” and then pointed at himself and added: “Basically a scrotum.”