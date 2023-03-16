Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the death of her grandad.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress, 19, told fans he had passed away on Instagram on Thursday by posting an image of them at a party dancing.

She captioned the snap: “We’ll miss you grandad” – prompting a flood of comments from well-wishers in the comments section of her post.

Scores of her supporters told her they were “so sorry” for her loss, with others telling her they hoped she was coping “as well as possible”.

Millie will be comforted by her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi’s model son Jake Bongiovi, 20.

The actress recently sparked rumours they are engaged with her Instagram posts, including a snap of herself in her convertible car heading out on a road trip, flashing a diamond ring on her finger as she posed at the wheel.

Millie has also started opening up about their romance, telling Wired about how they met online: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

The pair have been linked since the summer of 2021, before Millie conformed their romance with a picture of him kissing her cheek and saying they were “Instagram official”.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress also prompted talk they may be engaged by sporting a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger during a day out with Jake.