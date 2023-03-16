Keanu Reeves admits being “hangry” is one of his biggest flaws.

The ‘Point Break’ actor, 58, gave a nod to how he realises he’s worshipped by fans as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, but stressed during the New York premiere of his new film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ he is far from perfect.

He told Page Six at the event on Wednesday (15.03.23) night: “Obviously, no one is perfect, but I appreciate the goodwill.

“Of course I get hangry.”

He added about his amazement over the success of the John Wick franchise: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible, it’s very special.”

When asked what keeps him coming back to the action role – which involves a rigorous fitness regime that probably explains why he is “hangry”, Keanu said: “Love. I love action, I love movie action, I especially love ‘John Wick’ action, so whatever it takes.

“I’ve got lots of bruises. I like me some bruises. Bruises are fun!”

Despite Keanu’s love of his fans’ support, the ‘Speed’ actor was last month forced to get a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who trespassed onto his property numerous times in a bid to prove they are related.

The actor’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart appeared in court to seek protection for Keanu and his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, from 38-year-old Bryan Dixon, who has allegedly been “harassing” the couple “for months”.

Keanu recently said he keeps playing dog-mad hitman John Wick as he “likes his grief”.

He told Metro: “I like his humour, I like his will, I like his grief and it’s really fun to play him in these films, these films are fun.”

The actor started playing the assassin in 2014’s ‘John Wick’, which saw the character come out of retirement and go on a rampage to get revenge on the gangsters who killed his beloved dog, as it was given to him by his dying wife.

In the fourth instalment of the franchise, John battles to wipe out shadowy hitman organisation the High Table.

Keanu, who has been dating Alexandra for more than a year, has had his share of tragedies.

In 1999 his long-term actress girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to their daughter Ava, who was stillborn.

The couple broke up soon after, and two years later Jennifer was killed in a car accident aged 28,

Until Alexandra, Keanu hadn’t been linked to any other long-term partners.

He told The Guardian in 2019 about using his experience in his acting: “With any character, the way I think about it is, you have the role on the page, you have the vision of the director and you have your life experience.”

When asked if he brought his experience of loss to John Wick, he confirmed: “Oh yeah.”

And when his interviewer asked him what it is about grief that interests him, Keanu replied: “Well, for the character and in life, it’s about the love of the person you’re grieving for, and any time you can keep company with that fire, it is warm. I absolutely relate to that, and I don’t think you ever work through it. Grief and loss, those are things that don’t ever go away. They stay with you.”