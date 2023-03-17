Paris Hilton thinks people have lost the ability to have fun.

The 42-year-old former party girl, now settled down with her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum, 42, and their son Phoenix, who they had in January via surrogacy, made the declaration while looking back on her wilder days on a segment of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

Looking back on the early-2000s with the ‘E.T.’ actress, 48, when they used to hit Hollywood’s nightclubs together, Paris said as a montage of images of them out and about were shown: “That was so fun. People don’t know what fun is today I feel like… (they are) so grown up (now.)”

Among the images flashed up was one of mum-of-two Drew holding a bottle of champagne with a T-shirt that said: ‘My Boyfriend’s Out Of Town’, while Paris was seen in a pink party frock.

But Paris said about being overjoyed at her new life of domestic bliss with her son: “I just feel that this is a whole new phase of my life, and even with his name Phoenix, I feel like this is all about transforming and becoming a new person and growing in ways that I couldn’t even imagine before.

“(Phoenix) is a little angel. I’m so obsessed with him – my whole heart feels so full. I feel like my life is so complete now.”

She added about keeping the surrogacy process quiet: “I just feel that my life has been so public and I just wanted this for myself.

“I didn’t want to have to deal with the media and people online talking about my son before he came into this world safe and healthy and happy.”