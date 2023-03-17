Jack Whitehall's girlfriend had to be resuscitated backstage at the Brit Awards two years ago.

The 34-year-old comedian was the host of the ceremony at London's O2 Arena in 2021 but instead of heading off to a glitzy afterparty when the event ended, he accompanied Roxy Horner to hospital after the 31-year-old model fainted, later discovering she had Type 1 diabetes.

Speaking on stage in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, earlier this week, he said: “We found out she had diabetes the night I was hosting the Brits.

“She had something called a diabetic hypo and she fainted.

"Paramedics were trying to resuscitate her and her sugar levels were spiking dangerously.

“We ended up in A+E on the night of the Brits, which definitely made for a slightly different vibe of an after-party.

“The year before I was hobnobbing with Stormzy and Sir Elton John and this time I was sitting in the emergency room of an A+E unit sat next to a Scottish gentleman who smelled of Special Brew.”

The 'Bad Education' star joked Roxy had fainted as a result of seeing former One Direction singer Harry Styles at the Brits.

He quipped: “The Brits is obviously the worst place to have a medical emergency as the only doctor in the house was Dre.

“To be fair I was experiencing quite a lot of the symptoms of a diabetic hypo while I was watching Harry as well.”

While Jack is proud of his girlfriend for wanting to raise awareness of the condition, he admitted one of her "tutorials" had come back to haunt him.

He said: “She has been very good with her diabetes.

“She talks about it and tries to educate people about it. She does these little tutorials on her social media.

“The only time she f***** it up was when she was doing this thing about insulin injections which ended with her using the phrase ‘At the end of the day it is just a tiny prick, then you feel it go in’.”

“I know those are the exact words she used because that ten-second clip ended up in every one of my group chats including the family WhatsApp group.”