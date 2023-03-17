Ginny + Georgia actress Brianne Howey is pregnant

Brianne Howey is pregnant.

The 'Ginny + Georgia' actress is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering - who she wed in July 2021 - and couldn't be happier to have a "forever new +1" in her life.

The 33-year-old star shared a photo of herself in a brown maxi dress which showed off her growing bump on Instagram on Thursday (16.03.23) and wrote:

"@boss show with my forever new +1 [heart emoji] thanks for having us!

"Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

A representative for the actress also confirmed the news to People magazine and said they are "so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter."

Brianne's 'Ginny + Georgia' co-stars Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca, who play her on-screen children, were quick to congratulate the actress.

Antonia commented: "So. happy. for. you (sic)"

And Diesel exclaimed: "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"

Brianne previously spoke of her excitement of playing a mother in 'Ginny + Georgia'.

She said: "I've always looked forward to the day I get to play a mom. My mom has passed but it made this role all the more special because it took me places and I got to sort of live on the other side of the table. I definitely have more of an appreciation for teenagers and parenting after this."

And she also explained her late mom had inspired her performance on the show.

She said: "My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle. I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn't start that way.

"So any way that we could save a little money, whether it was lying about or ages or hoarding food and bringing it into the movie theatre, these were the things that were very normalised for us.

"So a lot of the scenes that I think would've felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalised."

