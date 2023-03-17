Tamar Braxton is engaged to be married after finding love on her reality TV dating show.

The Braxtons star accepted a proposal from Jeremy Robinson during the grand finale of 'Queen's Court' - a new TV series hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney which showed Tamar searching for her perfect man alongside singer Nivea and 'Basketball Wives' star Evelyn Lozada.

In the final episode of the show, Jeremy was seen proposing to the star, telling her: "I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you. Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?"

Tamar said yes and added of her engagement: "I can't believe I found what I was looking for."

The show finished filming six months ago, and Tamar and Jeremy revealed they are still together and remain busy planning their wedding.

Tamar recently opened up about her decision to take part in the show, insisting she felt like she had exhausted her search for love and needed to try a different approach.

Speaking to Etonline.com, she explained: "Well, you know, look I had to find Mr. Right somewhere! I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people. ...

"Something told me to trust the process. I've never done anything like this before and what's the worst that can happen? I find love?"

Tamar's co-star Evelyn also found love on the show and started dating finalist Lavon Lewis. They are now also planning a wedding after Lavon popped the question in December.