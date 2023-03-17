Keke Palmer is to star in and produce the comedy 'The Backup'.

The 29-year-old actress is attached to feature in the Universal Pictures comedy film that also has Kevin Hart on board as a producer.

The film tells the story of player-at-heart Ben as he decides that he is finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa (Palmer). But she revealed that she is engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man at the wedding.

Ben sets off to the island of Maui with his friends in an attempt to outshine Alyssa's fiance and win her back.

Chris Brew and Jordan Gouveia have written the script with Hart and Bryan Smiley producing on behalf of HartBeat. Keke and Sharon Palmer serve as producers for their Big Boss Entertainment banner.

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed baby son Leodis into the world last month and the 'Nope' actress took to Instagram to reveal the joyful news.

Keke shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Hey Son!!!!

1. Only 48hrs of being parents!

2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!

3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.

6. And this slide

Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!

LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo. (sic)"