Demi Lovato will make her directorial debut with new documentary 'Child Stars'.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress - who began her career on children's TV show 'Barney and Friends' when she was just 10 years old - is making a film for Hulu which Rolling Stone says will "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most famous former child stars."

Demi said in a statement: "There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home.

"Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.

"I'm humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film."

It is yet to be confirmed which former child stars will be interviewed by Demi for the documentary, but Hulu think the 'Skyscraper' hitmaker - who went to rehab for the first time in 2010 when she was just 18 years old and has battled alcoholism, drug abuse, an eating disorder and other mental health issues - was the perfect person to explore the subject.

Belisa Balaban, SVP of documentaries and unscripted series at Hulu Originals, said in a statement: "Demi's first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film.

"Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi's story – hard truths and all – uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu."

'Child Stars' will premiere on Hulu in 2024.