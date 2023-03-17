Lukas Gage's mom praised his "great a**" when she saw his nude scene in 'The White Lotus'.

The 27-year-old actor has had some raunchy sex scenes in both the HBO vacation satire and the latest season of 'You' but the risque material didn't faze his "cool hippy" mother.

Asked how his mom reacted to the scenes, he told Variety: "She says, 'That’s a great a**. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed.'

"My mom’s cool. She’s like a cool little hippy lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe."

Lukas - who is dating hairstylist Chris Appleton - doesn't want anyone to feel "scrutinised or like the butt of the joke" with the sex acts he's depicted on screen.

Asked if he's had any crazy fan mail, he replied: "No. We have a couple people from the golden shower community that are very grateful that it’s being shown on screen, and they have some haters who are yucking some people’s yum.

"Everyone should feel heard and feel seen. I never wanted to make anyone feel scrutinised or like the butt of the joke. I just believe that everyone should embrace all their kinks and everything that they love about themselves and not feel ashamed."

Meanwhile, Lukas offered praise to Diplo for his "honesty" after the producer revealed he had received oral sex from a man and was "not not gay".

He said: "I’m sure there are a lot of people who have that same exact experience but maybe don’t have the confidence or the honesty to talk about it like that.

"And, you know, there’s going to be people on either side saying that he’s not labelling himself enough. I commend him on his honesty and I don’t think we need to label everything and have it all figured out. Things can be in a grey area and don’t have to be so black and white."