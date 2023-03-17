Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Arsenal's game against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday (16.03.23).

The 42-year-old beauty was seen with her and ex-husband Kanye West's seven-year-old son Saint cheering on the English Premier League side at the Emirates Stadium in London as they faced the Portuguese side in the Europa League, but she didn't seem to be as enthusiastic a fan as her little boy, who had Arsenal ladies player Katie McCabe's name on the back of his top.

While Saint and his young friends cheered on Mikel Arteta's side in their Arsenal kits, Kim appeared disinterested as she scrolled through her phone.

And in an Instagram Story post featuring bottles of Prime drinks and match programmes, she simply wrote: "Send help SOS".

Arsenal were knocked out of the league on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

In January, Saint was pictured wearing Arsenal's third kit at his younger sister Chicago's fifth birthday party.

In November 2021, Kim - who also has North, nine, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - teamed up with another English soccer team, Leeds United, and a New York rabbi to safely fly 30 Afghan youth players to the UK after their home nation was rocked by turmoil when the Taliban took back power, with the organisation being against women playing sport.

Tweeting about the initiative - which was spearheaded by former Afghanistan women's national team captain Khalida Popal - Kim said she was delighted to have had her company SKIMS charter the flight to London.

She wrote: "It's such a privilege to be a part of this life-saving mission to save the Afghan Female Youth National Team! All girls have the right to be whatever they want to be. They are courageous and it's tragic they had to flee their country because they wish to play a sport they love.”