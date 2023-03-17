Brooke Shields’ daughters want her to flash far more flesh and hate seeing her in “Upper East Side lady clothes”.

The ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress, 57, has girls Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 16, with her TV writer second husband Chris Henchy – who she married after she split from her tennis player first spouse Andre Agassi – says her kids constantly give her fashion advice and want her to dress “edgier” by showing off her “total midriff”.

She told People: “They don’t like me in Upper East Side lady clothes – all of my ‘Today’ show wardrobe, whenever I hosted any show – they don’t like that; they like me much edgier.”

Brooke was referring to the classic pant suits and pencil skirts she would wear as a guest host on the ‘Today’ show, and added her younger daughter approved an “edgy” outfit she recently bought, of trainers and a dress from the the late Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand.

Brooke added: “My younger daughter was so beyond. I think it’s the only time she’s ever just marvelled (at one of my outfits) and been proud of me.

“She’s like, ‘How did you know about that?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, it just looked really cool.’

“She’s like, ‘Mom, do you realise how cool that is? You’re cool.’”

But she added the girls haven’t stopped at wanted her “edgier” and now also want her to dress more “rock ’n’ roll”.

She said: “Total midriff. I don’t even know what it constitutes, but they’re always like, ‘Mom, you should show your belly.’

“I’m like, ‘Oh God, no. I don’t want to show my belly.’”