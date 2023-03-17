Anne Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, after a lengthy battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

The businesswoman - who was the executive chair of Gold Group International, sex toy and lingerie shop Ann Summers and Knickerbox - passed away after seven years of treatment for cancer on Thursday (16.03.23).

Her passing comes just three months after the death of her father, David Gold, the former co-chairman of West Ham football club, who passed away in January, aged 86.

Her sister, Vanessa Gold, who was Managing Director of Anne Summers, hailed her late sister as a "trailblazer" and the "most incredible woman".

She said in a statement on the Anne Summers Instagram page: "It is with unspeakable sadness I’m writing to let you know that my incredible sister – our amazing Ann Summers Executive Chair, Jacqueline, passed away yesterday evening with Dan, Scarlett, Nick and I by her side on the final steps of her incredible journey.

"Jacqueline courageously battled stage 4 breast cancer for 7 years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.

"In life, she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to share.

"As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister and best friend.

"I appreciate so many of you will want to pay your respects to our incredible Jacqueline, but for now, we ask for time to grieve this huge loss to our family, privately.

"With much love

"Vanessa x."

UK retailer Anne Summers was saved by her father and uncle, David and Ralph Gold, after it went into liquidation in 1972.

Jacqueline started out as an intern in 1981 and launched the company's once-popular Anne Summers party, which became a way for women to earn money while flogging their toys and lingerie at home with friends or at events.

After a decade, she was promoted to director and then CEO.

She and her sister became joint executive chairs and Vanessa has now replaced her sibling as CEO.

She transformed Anne Summers into a multi-million-pound business, and in 2019, was named the 16th richest woman in Great Britain, with a net worth of £470 million.

Jacqueline was honoured with a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for her inspiring entrepreneurship.