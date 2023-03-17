The 'Fortnite' x 'Resident Evil' crossover has added Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The two characters are now available in the battle royale title's Item Shop.

Leon debuted as one of the two player characters of 1998's 'Resident Evil 2' alongside Claire.

A tweet on the official 'Fortnite' Twitter page read: "An agent working for the president. A woman searching for her brother. A citywide fight for survival. What could go wrong?

Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield have arrived! Grab them in the Shop now!"

Leon comes in his usual attire with the Attaché Case Back Bling and his Combat Knife Pickaxe.

Claire sports her signature red jacket, and included is her R.P.D. Keys Back Bling and Umbrella Parasol Pickaxe.

They cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

Th crossover comes ahead of the release of the 'Resident Evil 4' remake on March 24.