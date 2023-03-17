FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised the new FIFA will be "the best game".

The Swiss football administrator is encouraging players to stick with FIFA as EA prepares to launch its rival interactive football title 'EA Sports FC'.

The Times newspaper's chief sports reporter Martyn Ziegler quoted Gianni in a tweet that read: “The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we'll have news on this very soon."

Back in May last year, EA confirmed it will end its partnership with FIFA after more than two decades.

The gaming giant announced that its current licensing deal with FIFA for the official football game series would be no more following the release of 'FIFA 23'.

Electronic Arts swapped the title of 'FIFA' to 'EA Sports FC', having hinted at the change the year before.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for 'EA Sports FC'.

Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also stay the same, with more on the way.

Fans will get more information about 'EA Sports FC' in June 2023.

Following the announcement, Gianni said: "The only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification.

“FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”