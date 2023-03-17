Elizabeth Olsen hopes to find redemption in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 34-year-old actress stars in the superhero blockbusters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch but is hoping for "more humour" in the future after events took a tragic turn for her character in the film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

Elizabeth told ScreenRant: "We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humour to be had with her.

"She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully (we can) give her some redemption."

Scarlet Witch appeared to sacrifice herself at the end of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' but a return for Olsen is possible as the MCU is exploring the multiverse.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said last year: "There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I'd work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see."

Elizabeth previously admits how it was challenging to adapt from the TV series 'WandaVision' to playing a villainous role in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel.

The 'Ingrid Goes West' star said: "At first I think I was nervous and conflicted, because I hadn't finished 'WandaVision' yet, but we were almost finished.

"And I was like, 'Oh my God, how do I make this all work together?' We got there; I got there. And it became an amazing opportunity to have people be won over by this woman in 'WandaVision' and feel for her, and then, you know, manipulate them into this film, where they got to be on her side and then feel conflicted themselves."