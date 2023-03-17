Microsoft Office is to launch an artificial intelligence feature called Copilot.

Users of the Windows suite - which includes Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel - will soon be able to "fundamentally change the way they work" with the introuction of the new AI feature that will allow them to summarise key discussion points of a conversation held on meeting software, Teams, create PowerPoint presentations from a prompt and create draft emails.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said: "Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth. With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface—natural language."

Jaime Teevan, chief scientist and technical fellow at Microsoft explained that the new feature will give users a new "insight" into the way they work.

He said: "AI is really useful in helping me think more critically about the work that I do. It’s truly augmenting the way that I think.It’s giving me new perspective and new insight."

Jon Friedman, corporate vice president of design and research at Microsoft said: "The long-term gain of upskilling potentially millions of people is what’s so exciting with these technologies!"

No release date has been announced for the feature just yet, but it is expected that update will be released in Microsoft 365 apps during the months ahead