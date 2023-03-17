Amazon is to stop selling newspaper subscriptions.

The tech company - which launched its eBook reader in 2007 - has decided to pull the plug on their subscription services, meaning that users will no longer be able to get newspapers and magazines delivered in a virtual format to their devices, nor will they be able to subscribe to print editions through the web megastore.

Amazon spokesperson Julia Lee told The Verge: "As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change ... Following an assessment of our magazine and newspaper subscriptions and single-issue sales, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue these services.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly and are winding down these offerings in a phased manner over several months. We will continue to support customers, sellers and publishers during that time."

New sales ceased earlier this month and Kindle Newstands will cease trading existing subscriptions as of September 4th.