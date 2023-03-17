Rolls-Royce has been given funding to create a nuclear reactor for a base on the moon.

The luxury car manufacturer has received a £2.9m boost from The UK Space Agency following a £249,000 study last year that it also funded, in the hopes that they can be condiction experiments in space by 2029, more than 50 years on from when man last walked on the moon in 1972.

Science minister George Freeman said: "Space exploration is the ultimate laboratory for so many of the transformational technologies we need on Earth: from materials to robotics, nutrition, cleantech and much more. As we prepare to see humans return to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, we are backing exciting research like this lunar modular reactor with Rolls-Royce to pioneer new power sources for a lunar base."

It is said that the funding boost "means so much" for the company as they hope it will bring them closer to bringing their reactor project into fruition.

Director of future programmes for Rolls-Royce Abi Clayton said: "The new tranche of funding from the UK Space Agency means so much for the Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor Programme.

"It will bring us further down the road in making the micro-reactor a reality, with the technology bringing immense benefits for both space and Earth."