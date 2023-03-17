'William Shatner loves the word "f***".

The 91-year-old actor understands that some people find the use of profanity "ugly", he can't resist using the F-word because he thinks it is so "juicy".

Serving as the keynote speaker at South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival on Thursday (16.03.23), the 'Star Trek' legend was discussing what he would do about disruptive electronic gadgets and said: "Shut the f*** up. I understand f*** is ugly to you. But it's a juicy word."

He then turned to the sign language interpreter and said: "Shut the f*** up" before asking him to "teach us the sign language for f***", much to the amusement of the audience.

The 'Senior Moment' actor also credited his own raw "talent" for his casting as Captain James T. Kirk in 'Star Trek' and doesn't think any other major role has been recast after the pilot episode, which is how he landed the job.

He said: "They made a pilot with an actor called Jeffrey Hunter. He was quite a name. They had sold the concept to NBC and presented to NBC and then there's that moment when the gods, in this case the NBC executives, decide to buy, or not to buy.

"They said, 'No, we aren't going to buy, but we like the idea. Rewrite and recast.' I have never heard of that happening before or since. They looked for a new captain and called me in New York. I added a little lightness [to the role] and then it sold. And that's the answer."

William recalled his "worst" professional moment as being when he decided to attempt stand-up comedy while in character as Captain Kirk.

He said: "Oh Lordy lord ... well, I thought it was very funny I was asked to do stand-up comedy. There is nothing more pure and innovative, and it requires genius. I thought it would be really funny to be Captain Kirk who wants to be a stand-up comic but he doesn't know how to do it.

"And there was silence [from the audience].

"[I thought] 'Oh s***', this isn't going well. It was probably the worst thing that ever happened to me. When I came off the stage I slunk off and the manager looked at me and that was it."