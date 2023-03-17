Drew Barrymore has responded to her 'Music and Lyrics' co-star Hugh Grant's swipe at her singing in the film by singing the main song into a hairbrush.

The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star said “dogs bark better” than Drew sang in their 2007 rom-com.

The 62-year-old actor – who has been slammed for his car-crash interview with model Ashley Graham at this year’s Oscars – played washed-up singer Alex Fletcher in the movie, and said Drew, 48, had a “horrendous” singing voice in her role as Sophie Fisher, who he recruits to help him write lyrics for his comeback duet with a teen pop star.

Hugh mocked her during a question-and-answer session for Wired magazine, in which he responded to “the web’s most-searched questions”.

Replying to the query: “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in ‘Music and Lyrics?’, the actor said: “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that's not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

And in a new Instagram clip, the talk show host has dedicated an acapella rendition of 'Way Back Into Love' to "Hugh-bert"

Drew is also getting her own back by encouraging her millions of followers to #SingForHughGrant."

She laughed: "Oh Hugh... bert, Hugh-bert. That's for you."

Hugh admitted Drew’s singing improved after “they tuned her up”, and said: “She sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ’n’ roll.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham has said she wants to stick to her mum’s advice to be “kind” amid the fallout from her now-infamous interview with Hugh at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

The model, 34, was faced with short answers, smirks and an eye roll from Hugh when she chatted to him for footage that has since gone viral.

Ashley told TMZ when she was asked about her reaction to the wave of support she has had since the chat: “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness.”

Hugh’s reactions to Ashley during her interview with him saw it branded “the worst interview ever”, with droves of fans lashing out at the actor for his disinterest during the backstage chat.

The interview included Hugh telling Ashley he was wearing “my suit” when she asked him who designed his tuxedo, before he added: “My tailor.”

He also told her when she asked him what it was liked to act in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': “Well, I’m barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds.”

When Ashley added: “You had fun right?”, Hugh said: “Errr... almost." He then looked away and rolled his eyes.

Later during the Oscars evening, Hugh poked fun at himself as he said his face was ageing as well as a "scrotum".