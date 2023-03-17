Brenda Song has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress and her fiance Macaulay Culkin quietly welcomed a second son, called Carson, around Christmas, according to Us Weekly.

Brenda gave birth to their first child, a son called Dakota, in April 2021, and at the time, they also made a concerted effort to keep the news under wraps until they felt ready to share it with the world.

In a brief statement, Brenda and Macaulay, 42, admitted to being "overjoyed" at the time.

Brenda also previously revealed that they'e both "hands-on" parents.

Speaking about their approach, she shared: "My fiance and I are very hands-on.

"We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born ... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labour and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester.

"To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

What's more, Brenda stressed the importance of having good communication with Macaulay.

The actress - who started dating the Hollywood star in 2018 - said: "I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don't have the patience to be polite with each other.

"Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I'll be putting my son down and my partner is like, 'Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.'"