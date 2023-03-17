Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Caring Across Generations in a bid to improve portrayals of care-giving on film and TV.

The 28-year-old rap star is thrilled to be working with Caring Across Generations, which seeks to ensure that caregivers are respected and supported by the public.

Megan - who has a degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University - said in a statement given to Variety: "Care-giving has played a major role in my life.

"When I was growing up I watched my grandmother care for my great-grandmother, and she did it with love, strength, and patience. As a society, we have to support and celebrate our care workers more because care-giving is one of the most underappreciated jobs.

"My hope is that we can create better environments where people receiving care can feel safe and secure and at home while care workers feel supported and empowered. All families should have access to high-quality resources to provide care for those in need."

Meanwhile, Ai-Jen Poo - an executive director at Caring Across Generations - is determined to change how care-giving is perceived and supported.

Ai-Jen said: "Caring for the people we love is one of the most important and fundamental roles in our lives, but that work is largely invisible and unsupported, even as our society ages and our needs grow.

"The care crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we are so excited to have our Creative Care Council members giving voice and visibility to the support we all need to help ensure people have the childcare, paid family leave, and ageing and disability care they need to thrive."