Tyra Banks is leaving 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 49-year-old model is standing down as the show's host after just three seasons, with Tyra revealing that she intends to focus on her other business interests instead.

She told TMZ: "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV - but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom.

"Wait, wait, wait - mic drop."

Tyra subsequently explained that she wants to dedicate more of her time and energy towards her businesses.

The model said: "I think it's time.

"I'm an entrepreneur at heart ... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV, which we're working on. We have a new business show coming soon. But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Tyra became the show's host in 2020.

She revealed at the time that she'd been a huge fan of the programme "since its beginning".

Tyra added: "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up ten notches on the catwalk."

Tyra also discussed the challenge of hosting a live TV show.

She said: "Every host messes up. It’s just normal. It’s live TV. If it wasn’t live, there would be no mess-ups.

"Even on 'America’s Next Top Model', I would mess up and tell my editors to leave it in. That’s what makes things human and makes things alive … It’s better than being like a doll."