Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

The actor - who was perhaps best known for playing Cedric Daniels in 'The Wire' - passed away suddenly on Friday morning (17.03.23).

Mia Hansen, his publicist, said in a statement: "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Reddick was also known for playing Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series 'Fringe', between 2008 and 2013, and Chief Irvin Irving in the police drama 'Bosch', between 2014 and 2020.

What's more, he starred in the Netflix series 'Resident Evil', as well as in 'Lost', the sci-fi drama series.

Some of Reddick's showbiz pals have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, including Hollywood star Ben Stiller.

The 57-year-old actor described Reddick as a "beautiful and compelling actor" in a heartfelt tribute.

Ben wrote on Twitter: "Lance Reddick was an beautifu' and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.

"Nothing is lost. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Wendell Pierce, Reddick's 'The Wire' co-star, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor.

Wendell, 59, wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP (sic)"

Reddick has recently been promoting 'John Wick 4', after he reprised the role of Charon in the popular film franchise.

The actor was actually due to appear alongside his 'John Wick' co-stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson and Hiroyuki Sanada on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' next week.

He also had other projects in the works, including a starring role in Disney's 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'.