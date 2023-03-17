Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer.

The 75-year-old actor has discussed his diagnosis in his new memoir, 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', revealing that he feared passing away before the book was even released.

He writes: "The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."

Sam initially began writing the book as a way of keeping himself busy.

The Hollywood star told the Guardian newspaper: "I found myself with nothing to do. And I’m used to working. I love working. I love going to work. I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things. And suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, ‘what am I going to do?’

"I never had any intention to write a book. But as I went on and kept writing, I realised it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, ‘I’ll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me.’ And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn’t have gone through that with nothing to do, you know."

Sam is now cancer-free - but he will continue to take a new chemotherapy drug for the rest of his life.

The actor - who played Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' film franchise - insists he's "just pleased to be alive".

He said: "I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments.

"But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."