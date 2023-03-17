Eva Longoria thinks she has "way more power as a citizen than as a politician".

The 48-year-old actress feels passionate about political and social issues - but Eva doesn't have any ambition to become a politician.

She explains on 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?': "It's so divisive, and I don't see how there's faith in politicians in this moment.

"I can see where voter apathy comes in ... For me, I really strongly believe the most powerful part of democracy is the citizen. We have way more power as a citizen than as a politician."

The brunette beauty also insisted that she doesn't "speak for Latinos".

Eva - who is the daughter of Mexican parents - reflected: "I am an activist and an advocate for many things and many causes but I don't speak for Latinos. And I think that's what politicians get wrong, is they want to speak for people. 'I speak for women, I speak for Latinos.' I don't do any of those things.

"And what I try to encourage politicians to do is not knock on our door every four years with a taco truck and try to get our vote. Don't say our vote matters when our lives don't matter. You have to engage in these communities. Every day, not every four years."

Eva previously claimed that she can "make a difference", even if she doesn't pursue a career in politics.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star said: "Here's the thing: the reality is you don't have to be a politician to be political. And I think that's the biggest myth. People go, 'You should run for office so you can make a difference.' I am making a difference."