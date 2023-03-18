Ashley Graham reveals her husband got a vasectomy

Ashley Graham's husband got a vasectomy after the couple welcomed twins in 2022.

The 35-year-old model gave birth to twins Malachi and Roman in January last year, and she's now revealed that her husband, Justin Ervin, subsequently underwent a vasectomy.

Ashley - who also has Isaac, three, with the cinematographer - said on the 'Milk Drunk by Bobbie' podcast: "We're in full vasectomy mode, he's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on a pill, thank God."

The brunette beauty described the process of getting a vasectomy as "the easiest thing" for men. Ashley also discussed Justin's recovery from the operation.

She said: "Justin went shopping with me right after, he was not laid up in bed. He iced it."

Meanwhile, Ashley previously likened raising her kids and managing her career to "running a marathon everyday".

The model - who married Justin in 2010 - admitted that it's difficult to find the ideal work-life balance.

Speaking about her morning routine, Ashley shared: "I brush my teeth and go downstairs to make coffee and, if I’m hungry, have fruit or something light.

"Then, I’ll make my two-year-old’s oatmeal. He’s obsessed. He even eats it dry - he calls it 'little oatmeal', and then cooked oatmeal is 'big oatmeal'. So I make sure to have a bowl of cooked and another of dry, because I don’t know what kind of mood he’s going to wake up in.

"Then, if the twins are still asleep, I try to do a little stretch to get my body warmed up for the day, because managing three kids and working is basically like running a marathon everyday. By seven o’clock, I’m on my second cup of coffee."

