Rob Kardashian is "doing great" and focusing on fatherhood.

The reality TV star - who has Dream, six, with his ex-partner Blac Chyna - turned 36 on Friday (17.03.23) and Rob is happily living a low-key lifestyle.

A source told E! News: "He's doing great and focusing on being the best father to Dream. They spend an incredible amount of time together and with the whole family."

Rob is balancing the responsibilities of fatherhood with managing his various business interests.

The insider continued: "His businesses - Grandeza hot sauce, sock company Arthur George and clothing brand Halfway Dead - are doing awesome, and he continues to balance fatherhood with pushing those businesses ahead."

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner - Rob's mom - has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Alongside a montage of throwback videos, Kris said on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love."

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed that Rob was "taking really good care of himself" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star made a conscious effort to embrace a healthier lifestyle during the global crisis.

A source said at the time: "He's in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body.

"He's really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place."