Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy has happened at the "right time" in her life.

The 36-year-old actress recently announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and Lindsay's mom, Dina, is thrilled by the news.

She told PEOPLE: "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive.

"It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Dina also revealed that Lindsay is fulfilling a long-held ambition by becoming a mom.

She said: "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four.

"We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The 'Mean Girls' actress recently announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post.

Lindsay - who married Bader in 2022 - took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snap of a white baby onesie that read "coming soon..."

Lindsay captioned the photo: "We are blessed and excited! [prayer, heart and baby emojis] (sic)"

The actress revealed that she and her husband are both excited about the "next chapter" in their lives.

A rep for the couple shared: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The loved-up duo are also looking forward to the challenge of parenthood, revealing that they "cannot wait to become parents" for the first time.

They said: "We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives and we cannot wait to become parents."