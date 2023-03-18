Shawn Mendes is not dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Although the pair had been the subject of romance speculation after being spotted together numerous times recently, Shawn has insisted that he and his fellow pop star are just friends.

Speaking on Dutch television show 'RTL Boulevard', Shawn, 24, said: "We are not dating."

Last month, Shawn and Sabrina, 23, were seen on a walk in Los Angeles, while this month, they attended Miley Cyrus' album launch party together.

Shawn split from 'Havana' hitmaker Camila Cabello in November 2021 after more than two years of dating.

After calling it quits with former Fifth Harmony singer Camila, 26, the pair confirmed their decision to part ways had been mutual.

They said at the time: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji] We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

Shawn was most recently linked to 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, however, insiders insisted their relationship was never romantic.

A source said: "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them!"