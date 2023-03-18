Peter Andre is "pretty strict'" about letting his daughter Princess pursue modelling work.

The 50-year-old pop star was previously married to former Page 3 girl Katie Price and has Princess, 16, as well as 17-year-old Junior with her and admitted that while his daughter is being "offered" a lot of opportunities, he refuses to let her do anything that interferes with her school work as she approaches her GCSE exams.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: "It's been a crazy week for Princess, with studying for exams and offers coming in from certain brands. She gets asked to do stuff all the time, but she's just doing bits here and there - nothing that interferes with schoolwork. I'm pretty strict about that.

"But the news she's really excited about is that, by the time you read this, she'll have had her braces removed. Like many others in the same position, she's so excited. She's nearly 16 and has her school prom soon so, as she says, the timing is perfect. It's going to be a special dad/daughter moment when I take her to get them removed."

Meanwhile, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who is now married to GP Emily Andre and has Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with her - recently celebrated his milestone 50th and explained that despite his "best efforts" to avoid the big day altogether, he was left "touched" wife and manager organised him an "absolutely gorgeous" surprise.

He wrote: "Despite my best efforts to avoid having a party for my 50th, Emily and my manager Claire organised an absolutely gorgeous surprise birthday lunch for me at The Sussex Barn Estates. It was amazing and I was touched that they'd gone to so much effort to arrange it. Top chefs Loic Le Pape and Giovanni Zagni made us all a delicious meal, there were tons of balloons and I even had a cake in the shape of a tuxedo. I think it's fair to say I've milked this birthday as much as I can now!"