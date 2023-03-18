Priyanka Chopra will "never overcome" the death of her father.

The 40-year-old actress lost her dad Ashok - who served as a doctor in the Indian Army - when he died of cancer at the age of 62 in 2013 and admitted that a decade on the only way she has been able to cope with the tragedy is by acknowledging that she just has to learn to live with it.

She told this week's edition of UsWeekly magazine: "I lost my dad in 2013. One thing that helped me navigate that grief was un- derstanding that you never overcome it. You just kind of have to learn to keep it in your backpack."

Meanwhile, the 'Love Again' star is married to former Disney Channel actor Nick Jonas and has 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie with him and explianed that it "takes a village" of a support network around her to be able to balance motherhood and her career.

Asked how she manages to "juggle" it all, she said: "You just do. I was raised by my grandparents when my mom and dad worked, and we do the same. My mom's around, and Nick's parents come in

when we travel. .

"But I also can't do as many things as I used to because I like to get home for bath time and be there when [Malti] wakes up. My mom's around, and Nick's parents come in when we travel. It takes a village."I used to take time in the morning to have a cup of coffee in silence, even if it's just 10 minutes, where it's my time without the world coming at you. Now I play with my daughter - nothing bad can happen when we're snuggling and giggling."