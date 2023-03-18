Amy Winehouse's mother Janis has given her seal of approval to Sam Taylor Wood's biopic about the late singer.

Marisa Abela stars as Amy, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, and Janis was struck by their similarities when they spent time together on set.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Janis visited the set of Back To Black at Ealing Studios last week.

"Janis was introduced to Marisa and said she could not believe how similar they were.

"It was a huge moment for both women and Janis told Marisa it felt like Amy was in the room with them. It was incredibly special.

"Janis took her brother Brian on the visit to the set... it brought back so many memories for Janis.

“Janis said she felt like they had stepped back in time.

"It was hugely moving for Janis, Brian and everyone working on the film."

And Marisa, 26, was thrilled to get to spend time with Janis talking about Amy.

The insider added: "The effect of meeting Janis and speaking with her had a huge impact on Marisa.

“She has been painstaking in her research for the role and to have the blessing of Amy’s mum means everything to her.”