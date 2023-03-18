Google is bringing Play Games on PC to more regions.

Japan and some countries in Europe will soon be able to use the PC application for browsing, downloading, and playing select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop.

In a blog post, the tech giant said: "Google Play Games on PC is expanding to more regions and including more games loved by billions of users worldwide.

"With a catalogue of top-tier games and over 10 billion monthly sessions on mobile, our users have met this product with enthusiasm for its high-quality, high-performance emulation and cross-screen gameplay."

It will also see the arrival of new titles 'Garena Free Fire', 'Ludo King', and 'MapleStory M'.

Meanwhile, Google is also set to give users a "unique next generation Player ID that will remain consistent regardless of the device or platform a user plays a game on, but which will vary from game to game."

Arjun Dayal, Director at Google Play Game, commented; "With over 2 billion gamer profiles, Play Games Services stands at the core of ensuring seamless continuity across devices for Google Play Games."