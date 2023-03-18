Melissa Barrera is "trying to change [her] mentality".

The 32-year-old actress stars in the 'Scream' film franchise, but Melissa hasn't found time to relish her recent success.

She told PEOPLE: "Living in the moment is something that I struggle with.

"My mom is always there to remind me to pat myself on the back, hug myself and speak to myself in the mirror to congratulate myself on how far I've come. I'm trying to change my mentality."

Despite her recent success, Melissa has confessed to being "painfully shy" during her younger years.

The actress - who was raised in Monterrey, Mexico - said: "I grew up going to see my classmates in theatre perform, always wanting to be a part of that because it felt so cool.

"I would be a little fan in the hallways, watching middle schoolers and high schoolers that were in the show."

Melissa eventually found the courage to take part in school productions.

She recalled: "I just fell in love with the whole process of auditioning and bonding with theatre people. They became my friends."

Meanwhile, Melissa confessed to being devastated by the box-office performance of 'In the Heights', the musical-drama film.

The movie flopped at the box office - but that disappointment taught the actress an important lesson.

She explained: "It really affected me.

"[But] it also taught me a huge lesson - that I have no control over what happens when a movie comes out or when a show comes out. The only thing I have control over is my experience and my feelings while making it and if I'm proud of it. I cannot let the stars not aligning, or whatever is happening with the world, take that away from me."