Donald Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday (21.03.23).

The 76-year-old billionaire has taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to reveal that he expects to be arrested in the coming days, and Trump has already urged his supporters to launch mass protests.

Trump - who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election - wrote on the platform: "The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

Trump explained that his suspicions were based on "illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office".

The outspoken businessman has also called on his supporters to protest.

He wrote: "Protest, take our nation back!"

Trump slammed the current US government, too.

He said: "It’s time!!! We are a nation in steep decline being led into world war III by a crooked politician."

The legal case involving Trump centres on alleged hush money paid on his behalf to former porn star Stormy Daniels, prior to the 2016 election.

Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen, his lawyer, after Cohen paid Daniels $130,000. The official record for the payment states that it was for "legal fees".

In 2018, Cohen was jailed for three years after he confessed to making the payment.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, insists that her team hadn't heard anything official.

She said: "Since this is a political prosecution, the district attorney's office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than communicating with President Trump's attorneys as would be done in a normal case."

Trump - who served as the US President between 2017 and 2021 - has always denied any wrongdoing.