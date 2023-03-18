Taron Egerton doesn't think he'd be the "right choice" to play James Bond.

The 33-year-old actor has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 - but Taron believes there are better candidates for the role.

He explained to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I don't think I'm the right choice for it.

"You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

The award-winning actor added that playing Bond "is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I'm sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it's a 15-year commitment."

Taron also revealed that he hasn't been approached for the role.

He shared: "It's sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls."

Taron played Sir Elton John in the 2019 biographical drama film 'Rocketman'.

And the award-winning singer previously heaped praise on the actor.

He said: "I don't think I have to say anything to him because he seems to have it figured out for himself.

"He's much more happy within himself and I think that's the truth."

Taron is similarly fond of the chart-topping musician, admitting that it had been a "very surreal process getting to know him".

The actor - who also starred in the 'Kingsman film franchise - said: "He doesn't want me to be constantly looking at him like he's God.

"He wants me to look at him like he's my friend, which he is."