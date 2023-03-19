Kerry Katona is "not bothered" about receiving presents from her children on Mother's Day.

The 42-year-old star was initially married to Westlife singer Brian Fadden, 42, from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft, and also has eight-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay but is currently rehearsing for Easter pantomime 'Rapunzel' so will miss most of the annual celebration on Sunday (19.03.23) and is hoping that she still receives some cards because she wants to feel "loved and appreciated" by her brood.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "It's Mother's Day on Sunday, but sadly I'll be in rehearsals for my Easter panto. I'll definitely be spending some quality time with the kids at some point though. I'm not bothered about presents, but I'm hoping to receive some cards, otherwise, they'll be put up for adoption!

"Mother's Day is more important to me than my birthday. Everything I do is for my children, so I want to feel loved and appreciated. I'll be sending my mum some flowers and a card, too."

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - has claimed to have made more than £1 million by selling racy photos of herself on OnlyFans and rebuked actress and fellow content creator Sarah Jayne Dunn's claims that being the family "breadwinner" breadwinner is a "taboo subject", instead insisting that it is something to be "proud" of.

She wrote: "Sarah Jayne Dunn says her role as the breadwinner in her family is seen as a 'taboo subject', but I don't think it's taboo at all. I've always been the breadwinner and I think it's something we should be proud of and shouting about. Both mine and Sarah's circumstances are unusual in that we're in the public eye, so our jobs are very different to a 9-5. We both make decent money on OnlyFans. There's nothing wrong with being the breadwinner as a female, but it does come with a lot of pressure. I provide for my children, so I have to go out there and make money."