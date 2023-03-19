Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour is "very close" with "all of her exes".

The 72-year-old actress - who has Katherine Flynn, 41, and Sean Flynn, 37, with third husband David Flynn, and 27-year-old twins Kristopher and John Keach with fourth husband James Keach - has been wed four times before, also to first husband Michael Attenborough and second husband Geoffery Planer, and despite believing she might have been cheated on while away at work, she is still on good terms with all her ex-spouses, especially the two fathers of her grown-up children.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I married young, at 20, to the lovely Michael Attenborough, who to this day is one of my closest friends.

"I'm still very close to all my exes.

"When the marriage was good, it was great and I never ended any of them.

"Because I was having a career and they found somebody else while I was busy working, I think a bit of that went on.

"But with the men who are the fathers of my children, even though the marriage ends, the parenting never ends."

The Playboy cover star - who quit acting after being sexually harassed by an unnamed film producer in the early 1970s - went on to find love with filmmaker David Green after being introduced through mutual friends.

The 'Live and Let Die' star said: "I was definitely not looking.

"David showed up at my house one day with one of my oldest friends, who was one of his oldest friends.

"He came over for breakfast to ser her and the next thing I knew we were having long conversations.

"We realised that we had a lot in common."