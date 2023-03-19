Blac Chyna has shown off the results of having the face fillers dissolved she said left her looking like Jigsaw from ‘Saw’.

The 34-year-old model and reality TV star, born Angela White and who rose to fame as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for the rapper’s ‘Monster’ hit, stepped out for the first time since her facial treatment as she continues her surgeries to get back to a “baseline” look to attend Alexis Skyy’s Ellements Magazine Cover Reveal Party in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. (17.03.23)

A day earlier she told her Instagram followers she was “so excited” to have her fillers taken out, adding: “I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough.

“I ain’t even worried about no stinging, I just want it out.”

Blac also told her doctor at Allure Laser in Los Angeles who carried out the filler removals she wanted to go back to her “baseline” appearance.

She added: “Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline… I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.

“Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I’ve outgrown that, and it’s just time for a change. And I just want to be good.”

Blac – who has son King, 10, with rapper Tyga, 33, and daughter Dream, six, with 36-year-old Rob Kardashian – added her fillers had left her looking like the serial killer character Jigsaw’s mask in the ‘Saw’ film franchise when they contoured her cheeks.

She added while talking about why she wanted them dissolved: “So, I would be looking like Jigsaw.”

Blac recently said she was even going to stop using “long stiletto nails” as she announced she had undergone a breast and bum reduction as part of her dramatic make-under.

In an Instagram Story post in which she showed off her bare, natural nails, she added: “I feel so free without the long stiletto nails.

“Shoutout to all the women that wear them. They no longer serve my purpose.”

The socialite, who has had a huge range of cosmetic surgeries including four breast surgeries, liposuction, and a silicone backside enlargement when she was 19, posted a series of videos to Instagram documenting her surgeries.

She said: “I just want all the ladies out there to know: do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.

“I’m past that stage. Been there, done that. I'm passing the baton to the younger ladies.”

She added she was heading into “a different way” in her life and captioned her post: “I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey. I reduced my breasts and gluteus maximus.

“You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

Blac also recently said she was deactivating her OnlyFans account – said to have made her $240 million after she offered a subscription for $450 a year – because of her kids.