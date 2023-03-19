King Charles has marked his first Mother’s Day without the Queen by sharing a childhood photo of him standing on her knee with a poignant message.

His Majesty, 74, joined with his wife Queen Consort Camilla to show their support for mothers across the world by also posting an image of the royal, 75, with her late mum Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994 aged 72 after a long battle with osteoperosis.

Charles and Camilla captioned the two images, posted on Sunday (19.03.23) on The Royal Family Instagram account: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day.”

Charles is seen in his snap standing in a white baby smock while the Queen – who died aged 96 in September at her Balmoral estate and was Princess Elizabeth when the image was taken – wore a brown gown and pearl necklace for the portrait.

Camilla’s Mother’s Day photo showed her wearing a bright red jacket ad gold necklace while standing behind a smiling Rosalind, dressed in a polka dot top, bird-shaped brooch and pearl earrings.

Charles said in a message to mark his first Christmas without his “beloved” mum he had been moved by the outpouring of “love and sympathy” the public had shown in the wake of her death.

And as he led Britain in mourning the Queen’s death, he said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”