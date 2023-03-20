Cheryl devastated fans by pulling out of her West End performance in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ on Mother’s Day for a “pre-agreed” day off.

The audience who turned up to see the Girls Aloud singer, 39, portray spooked wife Jenny in the creepy production at the Lyric Theatre in London were left fuming when the website informed them on Sunday (19.03.23): “Please note that Cheryl will not be performing on Sunday 19th March.”

Fans flooded social media with abuse against the singer for apparently pulling out with no notice, but a spokesperson for Cheryl told Mail Online her absence was as a result of a “pre-agreed day off”.

Cheryl was replaced by actress Gemma Yates and the Lyric Theatre did not specify why the singer had pulled out.

Fans also pointed out online after hearing the news Cheryl wouldn’t be performing it may have been to spend time with her son Bear, who she had with ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, 29, and whose fifth birthday is on Wednesday. (22.03.23)

Cheryl’s security for her theatre run is said to have been tightened in the wake of a stalker ordeal.

A source told The Sun: “There’s at least one nutter who has been sending some pretty disgusting and disturbing messages.

“She hasn’t been shown them but they’re included with the flowers people leave after performances.

“Cheryl has enough to think about on stage to a packed theatre each night without having to think about that too, but steps have been taken to ramp up security and put her mind at rest.”