Lisa Rinna's singer daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin suffered seizures while filming her new music video.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed the promo shoot for her debut single 'Nothing Lasts Forever' was thrown into chaos when she fell ill on set but she has credited the crew with rallying around her and she was able to bring the emotion from the scare into the video footage.

In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', she explained: "On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures.

"We don’t really know too much about them yet. Even though it’s been years, we’re still trying to figure it out. I ended up having a seizure on set ...

"It was probably one of the worst I’ve had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me,” she explained. “I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day."

She went on to thank her mum Lisa for giving her valuable advice about having a strong work ethic despite her illness, adding: "Lisa‘s always taught me [that] if you are, like dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work. So I try. I always try my best. There are some days when I really can’t, but I try my best."

Delilah has been battling ill health for some time and back in January, the star revealed she's struggled with " autoimmune/ chronic illness" issues.

In a post Instagram, she wrote: "I haven’t really spoken on my health lately and if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming.

"It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role.

"I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you."

She then shared a quote from preacher Joel Osteen, adding: "When you feel as though the pressure is too much, it’s because you’re stronger than you think. You’ll never discover how strong you really are until you face pressure that you’ve never faced. It may seem unbearable, but the fact that God allowed it means you can handle it."