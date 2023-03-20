'Vanderpump Rules' star Kristina Kelly has become a mother for the first time.

The 35-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Max Ville have welcomed a baby boy called River into the world.

Kristina captioned a sweet snap of the newborn sleeping with his hands in the air on Instagram on Sunday (19.03.23): "You’re more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world, River."

The brunette beauty announced she was pregnant by debuting her bump on Instagram back in October.

She wrote in the caption: "I’ve been keeping a big secret."

The former SUR restaurant server recently gushed to her co-star on the Bravo reality show, Scheana Shay, about how excited she is to become mom and she feels prepared for motherhood.

She said: "I've wanted to be a mom forever.

"I feel like my entire life, literally, like even when I was little, my mom said I would take care of the other kids at daycare and stuff, try to change diapers."

Kristina added: "I've always been the voice of reason and the person who's always like, 'Guys, could we just all get along?'

"I feel like I've always tried to be a little bit of a mom, so there's so many things to look forward to."

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed that Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood faces an uncertain future.

The 62-year-old TV star issued a statement in response to speculation that the restaurant will soon close.

She told PEOPLE: "We've been in the Pump location for ten years, have a great relationship with the landlord ... [and] are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months. But [we] haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini."

Lisa has also confirmed plans to open more restaurants in Las Vegas.

She said: "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace."