Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are "actively seeking" their next film together.

The Hollywood duo have starred in a bunch of comedies together, their most recent being 2014's 'Blended', and Drew has revealed they are keen to continue their collaboration but it has to be the right story for their characters.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she teased: "We might have mentioned something about it this morning.

"We're actively seeking."

She continued: "I know, I wonder the same thing, 'cause I think that is important for us, to hook into it.

"Maybe not be redundant of something we've done in the past, but not try to prove we're doing something different just to prove it. It's like an alchemy, you know? And it'll be a little of this, a little of that."

She went on: "I will say this: Adam and I seem to really know it when we know it. And we're like, 'This is it.'"

Whatever they end up doing, it has to be relatable.

Drew explained: "We work really hard in the writing to balance it out for the male-female perspective. We always try to infuse something that we really think is meaningful, as far as storylines, or what we relate to or what we want to see in a story, 'cause we need that.'

"We make it personal, even though it's not us up there."

Gushing over her 56-year-old co-star and how lucky she was to be paired with him, the 48-year-old star said: "I mean, everybody was in love with Adam Sandler back in the day. When he was on 'SNL', he was the guy, the coolest, the hottest. Everybody wanted to be Adam Sandler-adjacent. And I'm just lucky that I broke through.

"Because I was like, 'I know we don't look like a match with my purple hair and leopard coat,' and he's still wearing that same outfit he wore that day 25 years ago or whatever it was,' but I was like, 'But I know that we are.' There's something inside."

Drew added: "So, we just have to find characters that suit that belief system."

The pair first appeared on screen together in 1998's 'The Wedding Singer'. And they went on to star in 2004's '50 First Dates'.