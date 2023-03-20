Rick Ross' pet buffaloes have reportedly caused chaos after escaping from their paddock at his estate in Georgia.

The rapper was gifted two of the hefty creatures last year and they live in his 280-acre grounds of Promise Land mansion in Fayetteville, but they are believed to have slipped the fence and started wandering around the neighbourhood where they have been trampling gardens and scoffing grass.

TMZ.com reports a neighbour discovered the animals grazing in her backyard and wandering around her driveway twice in one week so she reported it to a member of Rick's team. The website reports the issue was not resolved and she now faces filing a neighbour dispute claim because police declined to take a report as it's considered a civil matter.

Video footage posted by the website shows two buffaloes and a cow being rounded up by a man waving a food bucket.

Rick is believed to have been given the buffaloes by his Ethika clothing line business partner Darius Burton back in March 2022. As well as the buffaloes and his cow, he's also said to keep four horses and a bull on his property.

Speaking last year, Burton explained he'd originally wanted to buy his pal a giraffe but he eventually decided to get him buffaloes instead.

He said: "I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said let’s start smaller, like a cow. I said nah, everyone has cows, I want you to have something nobody in your state has, I’m getting you a buffalo."

Rick said of his pets: "This is something I spoke into existence. My whole life I wanted a heifer. I got a heifer!"