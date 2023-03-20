Kim Kardashian thrilled her son Saint by introducing him to Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain's game on Sunday (19.03.23).

The 42-year-old reality TV star has been treating the seven year old and a group of his friends to a series of incredible soccer experiences on a jaunt around Europe and she put a big smile on Saint's face by taking him to see Paris Saint-Germain play Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France and then arranging for him to meet striker Mbappe.

She shared a video of Saint meeting the Paris Saint-Germain star on her Instagram and added a picture of the footballer posing with Saint. The pair both posed with huge grins on their faces despite the team losing 2-0 to Rennes.

Another picture showed her being presented with a team shirt emblazoned with "Kim 1" on the back and the reality regular wrote: "Thank you so much @psg for making our kids' dreams come true."

Saint was also treated to also a FaceTime call with Brazilian player Neymar, and a video chat with Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka following the London side's game against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday night (16.03.23).

Kim was also thrilled to receive some signed football jerseys for the group from Victoria Beckham and her soccer star husband David, who helped set up Inter Miami CF in Florida.

After discovering the haul had been delivered to her hotel room, Kim said thank you in a post on Instagram, declaring: "Just got back to the room and oh my God, Victoria and David Beckham sent over jerseys, because they know we’re on a soccer tour with my son Saint and all of his best friends.

"And they signed the home and away jerseys of the Miami club, to all the boys."