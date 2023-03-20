Nicolas Cage wore fangs all the time to perfect his voice for 'Renfield'

The 59-year-old actor is to star as Count Dracula in the upcoming comedy horror movie and kept the fangs in constantly to enhance his performance.

Nicolas is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "I was trying to give the character an eloquent and elegant voice that was pretty hard to do with all the ceramic material in my mouth.

"But I got used to it by taking them home, leaving them in when I was in my hotel room."

The 'Wild at Heart' star has been fascinated with vampires since watching Max Schreck as Count Orlok in the 1922 film 'Nosferatu' and jumped at the chance to star as Dracula in the movie – which also features Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Cage explained: "You have this character with long fingers and nails, a creepy bald head and rodent-like face, moving in very strange ways. It terrified me."

The star previously revealed that he took inspiration from the late horror legend Sir Christopher Lee for his portrayal of Bram Stoker's bloodsucker.

Nicolas said: "Well, I had a lot of help. There were a ton of super-talented people on that movie that helped design the look.

"We wanted it to be more homage, more Christopher Lee. I favoured Christopher Lee as Dracula and I liked his kind of sixties hairdo, but the wardrobe, the costume, and no, I didn't come up with the idea for the rings.

"That all came out of a wardrobe. They came in with all that. Maybe they sense something in me that I would like that, but that was really their contribution."